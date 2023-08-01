Falklands' budget promotes environmental activities and research

Grants are open to individuals as well as organizations located within the Falkland Islands. The deadline for applications is Wednesday 16 August 2023.

The Falkland Islands, FIG, Environmental Studies Budget provides annual funding to support individuals and organizations in the Falkland Islands to conduct activities and research which benefit and enhance our natural environment.

Applicants should demonstrate the projects benefit for the Falkland Islands natural environment and must include environmental research, on-ground action or educational activities addressing aspects of the following key themes:

• Biodiversity protection

• Habitat restoration

• Invasive species and biosecurity

• Climate change adaption and mitigation

• Pollution and waste management

• Innovation

For more information and application forms contact the Environment Department on 28449 or email environment@sec.gov.fk. Applicants are encouraged to discuss their projects with the Environment Department beforehand.