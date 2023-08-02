Colombia: Petro's son denies charges and pledges to help Judiciary



Nicolás Petro's trial began shortly before his father's Aug. 7 first anniversary in office

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's 37-year-old son Nicolás Petro Burgos Tuesday did not accept the money laundering charges against him and pledged to help the Judiciary investigate corruption in the South American country's political campaigns. It is the first time in Colombian history that the son of a sitting president is arrested and accused of receiving illicit funds for the campaign, which has led the opposition to request an investigation into the head of state.

Petro Burgos and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez were arrested Saturday. On Tuesday, Prosecutor Mario Burgos filed charges against the president's son for allegedly receiving money from a convicted drug trafficker in a scandal that spilled over into the presidential campaign. Burgos accused Petro of “acquiring, investing, concealing, covering up and giving the appearance of legality” to money obtained irregularly, as well as “unjustifiably increasing” his “economic wealth.”

“I want to announce to Colombia that we have decided to start a process of collaboration where I will refer to new facts and situations that will help Justice. I do it for my family and for my baby that is on the way,” said Petro Burgos at the arraignment hearing in Bogota.

The penalty for money laundering and illicit enrichment is about 12 years in prison, the prosecution explained. “There is no doubt that you are immersed in the conduct of illicit enrichment of public servant,” Prosecutor Burgos told President Petro's son.

Following an infidelity Vásquez said Petro received large sums of cash, supposedly destined for the 2022 presidential campaign but which he used for a life of luxury in the northern city of Barranquilla. According to the prosecution, Petro received some 400 million Colombian pesos (almost US$102,000) from Samuel Santander Lopesierra, who served 18 years in prison for drug trafficking in the United States. He was also said to have received the same amount from Alfonso “the Turk” Hilsaca, a businessman accused in the past of financing paramilitary groups and planning murders.

Nicolás Petro's trial began shortly before his father's Aug. 7 first anniversary in office. During his campaign, the president promised to end corruption and attack the finances of drug traffickers. President Petro assured that he would guarantee the independence of the Judiciary.

According to Prosecutor Burgos, Nicolas Petro, a provincial lawmaker in the department of Atlántico since 2020, also received other “high sums of money” from businessmen in Bogota. The prosecutor claimed that the money allegedly destined for Gustavo Petro's presidential race was used to buy a US$ 408,000 mansion in Barranquilla. The state attorney also pointed out inconsistencies in Petro's income tax returns and bank movements. The prosecution also said Vásquez used illegal interceptions to discover her ex-partner's infidelity.