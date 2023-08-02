Echoes of Falklands success at Guernsey Games leave Isle of Wight “grumpy”

Echoes of Falklands' great performance at the Islands Games recently held in Guernsey. In an opinion piece written in the Island of Wight, sports reporter Warren Whitmore appeared a little bit irritated that the Falkland Islands outperformed them.
In the piece, Mr Whitmore conducted some statistical analysis on the Isle of Wight’s medal winning compared to other islands.
The Isle of Wight came fifth in the medal table but had the largest population at 141,538 and Mr Whitmore equated this to one medal per 3,725 inhabitants.
Therefore, with some juggling of the numbers, the Falkland Islands achieved, roughly, one medal per 948 inhabitants.
At the recent Guernsey Games, Falklands took, one gold medal (archery), two silver and one bronze.
Warren Whitmore is an idiot. We have written to our friends in IoW congratulating them on an excellent set of results, and we look forward to meeting again at the next games in Orkney........where the wind will be with us.Posted 8 hours ago 0