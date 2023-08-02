Falklands reminds residents of unpleasant current cold and flu-like illness, and Covid-19 cases

The people of the Falkland Island may be aware that there is an unpleasant cold and flu-like illness and some cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Any person, adult or child, who is unwell should be at home. They should not attend work, school or nursery until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, or until they feel better (i.e. no muscle aches, sneezing, headache etc). This is standard advice for any flu-like viral illness. For people who are ill with a flu-like illness and who are unwell, please contact the KEMH for advice. You might be invited in for a swab to determine what virus you have.

The public are asked not to visit the KEMH if they are unwell with a cold or flu-like illness, Covid-19 or diarrhea/vomiting – please call the KEMH first. If you have been invited to the KEMH for a review after calling in advance, then you must wear a face covering or mask during your time in the hospital.

Covid-19 lateral flow tests (LFT) are available from the KEMH, should you require these then please call the KEMH on 28000 and ask a family member or friend to collect them for you.

It is important for everyone to behave responsibly to avoid spreading the illness whilst they are unwell, please remember to exercise good hygiene practices including washing your hands often and, if you sneeze or cough, do so into the crook of your arm or into a tissue that you then dispose of.