Falklands will be releasing five separate stamp issues on Islands' Penguins

The first issue of the series will be of the King Penguin, and stamps will be on sale from the Post Office from Tuesday 3 October.

On Friday 3 March 2023, the Stamp Advisory Committee ran a competition inviting members of the public to submit their photographs of penguins in the Falkland Islands.

Due to the large number of excellent entries the Committee envisage that there will now be a series of 5 separate stamp issues, one for each of the type of penguin found resident in the Falkland Islands, these will be released over the next five years. The first issue of the series will be of the King Penguin, and stamps will be on sale from the Post Office from Tuesday 3 October.

The Stamp Advisory Committee are delighted to announce that the winners of the Penguin Stamp Competition are:

• Adam Yould

• Chris Gilbert

• Carli Sudder

• Jody Aldridge

• Glenn Welch

• Graeme ‘Livvy’ Livingston

• Louise Clarke

• Claire Louise Beggs

• Ella Crowie

• Christopher Locke

• Andrea Barlow

• Amber Barlow

• Derek Pettersson

• Tansie Bonner

• Susan Rutherford

• Dr. Narissa Bax

• John Barton

• Becky Clark

The Stamp Advisory Committee would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that submitted their photo entries and to the judging panel who had the extremely difficult job to narrow down the entries to just 25 images.