Hottest Aug. 1 in 117 years recorded in Buenos Aires

Wednesday, August 2023

Tuesday's highest temperatures in CABA were recorded at 4 pm by the SMN

The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), the capital of Argentina, Tuesday recorded its hottest Aug. 1 in the last 117 years, with temperatures reaching 30.1 degrees Celsius, according to National Meteorological Service (SMN) data.

The previous warmest Aug. 1 was in 1942, “which had 24.6 degrees,” the SMN said in a statement. Tuesday's temperatures were the highest for the date since statistics have been kept.

“The August temperature record is 34.4 degrees on August 30, 2009. But today's temperature is the warmest beginning of August on record in CABA,” said meteorologist Cindy Fernandez.

In northern Argentina, “very high temperatures are being recorded; for example, in Salta, the temperature exceeded 37 degrees, which also shows that August started very warm,” she added.

“Some sectors of the center of the country will continue to maintain a predominance of warm conditions during the remainder of this winter and the beginning of spring,” she went on.

Tuesday's highest temperatures in CABA were recorded at 4 pm, it was also reported. Extreme temperatures were also detected in the provinces of Chaco, Córdoba, and Santa Fe, exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.