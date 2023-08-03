Canadian PM splits from his wife

However, the pair is scheduled to vacation as a family next week

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Wednesday announced through social media their decision to part company “after many deep and difficult conversations” and 18 years of marriage.

The Prime Minister's Office released a statement noting that the two “have signed a separation agreement” to ensure that they took all legal and ethical steps with regard to their decision.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and all that we have done and will continue to do. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you,” Trudeau wrote.

Justin Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Grégoire (a former television host), 48, married in 2005 and have three children: Xavier, 16, Hadrien, 14, and Ella-Grace, 9, whom they will co-parent. They will continue to appear together in public, the press release stated. The pair is scheduled to vacation as a family next week. No reason for the separation has yet been made public.

Trudeau married Gregoire, in 2005. He became prime minister in 2015. While Gregoire was often seen with him at official functions when he was first elected, she has been less visible in recent years, failing to appear at a dinner for NATO leaders and their spouses during the bloc’s recent summit in Vilnius, among other events.

The separation agreement comes just a week after Trudeau announced a reshuffle of his cabinet. This was the first major overhaul of his government since his reelection two years ago and saw all but eight members of his administration assigned new roles.

By separating from his wife in the midst of his tenure as prime minister, Trudeau continues to follow in the footsteps of his father Pierre, who split from his own wife Margaret in 1979 while also serving as prime minister. The younger Trudeau is only the second Canadian prime minister to announce a separation while in office. His father was the first.