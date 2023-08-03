Falklands Office in London looking for Junior Ambassadors

Falklands Government Office in London.

The Falklands government in the UK is looking for young ambitious Junior Ambassadors to help the office in London, FIGO, represent the Islands in the UK.

Michael Betts , Deputy representative of the Falkland Islands government in the UK recorded a video inviting young people to become Junior Ambassadors to help represent the Falklands. In the recruiting video, Betts said, “we're looking for new Junior ambassadors to join the London Office and help represent the Islands in UK”.

Candidates should ideally be born in the Falklands or be holders of Falklands status, aged 18 to 25, and willing to work with the Falklands Office in London. The agenda of activities includes support of FIGO at the UK political parties Conferences, attend events, speak to the media, promote the Islands. “It's a great opportunity for young people to develop, skills meeting new people, making contacts. And just to work with us and represent their home in the UK,” said Michael Betts.

Those interested please do contact deputyrep@falklands.gov.fk