Falklands suffering spread of respiratory and gastrointestinal virus; prevention measures

The Chief Medical Officer has recommended that within KEMH, staff and visitors will be asked to wear a face covering/mask. For those who arrive at the hospital without one, one will be provided.

The Falkland Islands hospital KEMH have seen a low number of COVID-19 cases in the community, in addition to COVID-19 we have other respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses that are causing problems as well. The KEMH will be reverting back to some of their previous COVID–19 measures in an attempt to slow the spread through their team to ensure they can continue to provide their services.

While this may seem like a big step, it is important to remember that the Falkland Islands are still very much in an endemic state of COVID-19. However, the Chief Medical Officer has reviewed the situation, and in line with their Business Continuity Plan (BCP) has recommended that within KEMH, staff and visitors will be asked to wear a face covering/mask. For those who arrive at the hospital without one, one will be provided.

The public are advised to consider what low level steps you may wish to take at this early stage, for example, using hand gel regularly.

Appointments

If you have cold, flu like illness, COVID-19 symptoms or diarrhea/vomiting do not visit the KEMH instead call 28000 to rearrange your appointment. If you have been invited to the KEMH for a review after calling in advance, then you must wear a face covering or mask during your time in the hospital and you may be asked to visit the hot-pods, which are located outside the casualty department, to be seen by a member of KEMH staff.

Face coverings



Staff, patients and visitors are required to wear a face covering or mask inside the KEMH.

Hygiene measures



Hand sanitiser will be available around the premises and we encourage you to use it. To protect our community if you have flu like or COVID-19 symptoms please do not visit the KEMH instead call 28000 for advice.

Lateral flow tests



COVID-19 lateral flow tests (LFT) are available from the KEMH, should you require these then please call the KEMH on 28000 and ask a family member or friend to collect them for you.

Any person, adult or child, who is unwell should be at home. They should not attend work, school or nursery until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, or until they feel better (i.e. no muscle aches, sneezing, headache etc). This is standard advice for any flu-like viral illness. For people who are ill with a flu-like illness and who are unwell, please contact the KEMH for advice. You might be invited in for a swab to determine what virus you have.

Visitors to Hillside House



To protect our most vulnerable members of our community, all visitors to Hillside House will be asked to wear a face mask while in the building. Please do not visit Hillside if you are feeling unwell.