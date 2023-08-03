Total Falklands/UK trade in four quarters to end of Q1 2023 reached £124 million

3rd Thursday, August 2023 - 07:14 UTC Full article

Falkland Islands was the UK’s 146th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023 accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.(Pic Arvid Olai Mjønes)

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Falkland Islands was £124 million in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023, an increase of 6.9% or £8 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q1 2022.

Of this £124 million, total UK exports to Falkland Islands amounted to £98 million in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023 (a decrease of 3.0% or £3 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2022).

Total UK imports from Falkland Islands amounted to £26 million in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023 (an increase of 73.3% or £11 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2022). Falkland Islands was the UK’s 146th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023 accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

In 2021, the outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in Falkland Islands was £820.1 thousand. In 2021, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from Falkland Islands are not available due to data disclosure.

Trade data sourced from the latest ONS publication of UK total trade: all countries seasonally adjusted data. Investment data sourced from the ONS ad-hoc data release if not provided in the latest ONS main FDI release.

The latest statistics on trade and investment between the UK and Falkland Islands summarizes a wide range of publicly available data, from data providers such as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), as well as international data providers.

To this factsheet a wider range of stats have been produced by the Department for Business and Trade which draws together many data sources into one single compendium document for each individual trade and investment partner.

The full set of factsheets for different individual partners can be found on the Trade and Investment Factsheets website on GOV.UK.

The current factsheet was released by the Falklands' government.