Buquebus granted extension to bring decommissioned ship to Uruguay

4th Friday, August 2023 - 08:29 UTC

he Eladia Isabel was built in 1994 and took three hours to cross the River Plate

Argentine customs authorities Thursday extended the deadline for the return to Uruguay of Buquebus' Eladia Isabel to “prevent her from sinking,” it was reported in Buenos Aires. Following an inspection in June last, the vessel was found to be in a “distressing condition” and was to be re-exported before July 9. Now it has time so until Oct. 10.

The Eladia Isabel used to make the “slow trip” connection between Buenos Aires and Colonia in three hours. The ship has not been operational for a while and has been moored in Buenos Aires for five years. An inspection from Argentine and Uruguayan Coast Guard authorities is now needed to determine whether the Eladia Isabel can cross the River Plate on her own or needs to be towed.

“If the company does not comply with the measure to re-export after October 10, then Customs will denounce it under article 970 and the company will have to make the corresponding presentations,” it was explained. The company operates under the Uruguayan flag and has staff under the laws of another country. Therefore, the ship cannot be permanently docked in Argentina.

The Eladia Isabel was built in 1994 and took three hours to cross the River Plate between Buenos Aires and Colonia with the “advantage” that people could enjoy a trip on her open air deck until in 2006 and 2017 two passengers fell overboard and drowned.

