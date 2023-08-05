Colombian President's son freed pending trial

Supporters of President Petro have spoken of a soft coup by right-wing political and economic sectors

A Colombian court in the capital city of Bogotá ruled late Friday that President Gustavo Petro Urrego's son may be released from custody pending his money laundering trial, albeit under certain conditions.

Nicolás Petro Burgos and his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, will not be able to leave the “area where their capture took place, the city of Barranquilla,” the magistrate of the 74th Municipal Criminal Judge ordered after the Prosecutor's Office presented the evidence against both defendants. They will also have to show good behavior, not attend any political meetings, and attend the proceedings when summoned by the Prosecutor's Office.

Petro Burgos and Vásquez are now expected to negotiate through their legal teams with the Prosecutor's Office how valuable their collaboration may be.

Prosecutor Mario Burgos had requested Petro Burgos be kept under house arrest, it was reported.

While many have called for President Petro to be held accountable for the allegedly illegal financing of his campaign, supporters of the head of state have spoken of a soft coup undertaken by right-wing political and economic sectors against Gustavo Petro.

