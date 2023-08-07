Falklands: Chinese ambassador in Buenos Aires iterates support for Argentina's claim

7th Monday, August 2023 - 10:43 UTC Full article

Ambassador Zou Xiaoli said that China values Argentina´s friendship and “as always” will support Argentina in the recovery of sovereignty over Malvinas

The publication coincides with Argentine negotiations with Washington to acquire F16s for its Air Force, to replace the fighters lost during the Falklands conflict

Outgoing Chinese ambassador in Argentina, Zou Xiaoli again expressed support for the Argentine government's position regarding its sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands.

During the celebration of the 96th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army, held in Buenos Aires, the ambassador was accompanied by Argentine Defense minister, Jorge Taiana, other members of the cabinet and congress, as well as representatives from the Chinese community in Argentina.

In a brief message ambassador Zou Xiaoli said that China values Argentina´s friendship and collaboration, as “as always” will support Argentina in the recovery of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, in keeping financial coherence, economic growth and well being of its people, and helping her join the BRICS group to perform a more important and positive role in the South/South collaboration, among other international issues.“

Ambassador Xiaoli also thanked Argentina for supporting Beijing's unwavering ”One China“ policy regarding the island of Taiwan.

Argentine defense minister Taiana underlined the growing and close military bonds between Argentina and China, adding ”cooperation in the area of defense will continue to increase in the context of global changes in power relations and in a multi-polar world.“

The Argentine foreign ministry said that the Chinese ambassador's statement in support of the so-called Malvinas Question, ”adds a new element to the complex dynamics of international relations in the region and is a milestone in China/Argentina bilateral relations.

Meanwhile in Britain the UK defense Journal has generated controversy for having published a simulated scenario in which there is a hypothetic attack of Argentine Air Force F16s in the Falklands. The publication coincides with Argentine negotiations with Washington to acquire F16s for its Air Force, to replace most of its fighters lost during the Falklands conflict.

The UK Defense Journal and its simulated combat theatre with the F16s describes the situation as not a significant challenge for the Islands, but yes, it has generated concern and reactions among its readers. But this situation, “the rearmament rumors and hostile rhetoric from Argentina in the simulation,” is contained by a Royal Air Force squadron of Typhoon fighter jets.

Finally it is important of point out that the published simulation by UK Defense Journal is purely hypothetical and does not represent a real situation. But it has increased the ongoing tension and high sensitivity on the Falklands Argentine sovereignty claim, as well as the impact in the region of the possible acquisition by Argentina of the F16s.