Falklands present at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

7th Monday, August 2023 - 09:03 UTC Full article

The Falklands representation parading at the opening ceremony in Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad

The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games are taking place on the Islands of Trinidad and Tobago until August 11, with over 1000 athletes and para athletes between the ages of 14-18 participating in seven sports managed by 500 officials.

The Commonwealth Youth Games is an invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow, contributing to the further development of youth sport throughout the Commonwealth. The Games have traditionally taken place every four years with the first event being hosted in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2000.



Trinidad and Tobago were initially awarded the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, but the Games were postponed due to the impact of the pandemic on the international sport calendar.

The Falkland Islands are participating in the sports' celebration with Jake Summers who is representing the Islands, in cycling.

The event took off in a carnival style at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad. At the ceremony bursting with colour and energy, more than 1,000 athletes from around 70 Commonwealth Nations and Territories were welcomed to the first Youth Games since 2017.

Following the traditional parade of nations, there was a demonstration of the sports being played during the Games. Each sport was represented by an incredible Moko Jumbie, designed to not only glisten in the sunlight, but also show movement similar to the sport.

Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games told athletes in her opening address: “I truly hope you seize the moment and enjoy this Caribbean carnival of inspiring competition, personal development and global friendship.”

“You are diverse, unique and equal members of one big sporting family and especially in this Commonwealth Year of Youth – we will celebrate each and every one of you.”

Closing the festivities Trinidad and Tobago-born group, Freetown Collective performed the theme song ‘Stay Ready’ created especially for the Youth Games.

Until 11 August athletes are participating in Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics, Cycling (Road Race, Time Trial, and Track) and Triathlon, as well as Rugby Sevens and Beach Volleyball.

A fully integrated Para-Athletics program will also make its first appearance at the Games with athletes competing in six medal events (three women’s and three men’s events).

See:https://www.commonwealthsport.com/