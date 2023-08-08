Bolsonaro appeals TSE disenfranchisement

Bolsonaro was denied his right to a full defense, his lawyers argue

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal team Monday filed an appeal against the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decision by 5 votes to 2 to disenfranchise him for eight years for abuse of power and fraudulent use of public resources, it was reported in Brasilia. With this disqualification, Bolsonaro is ineligible to run for any office until 2030.

The TSE ruling was based on Bolsonaro's organizing a meeting in 2022 with foreign ambassadors during which he launched unfounded accusations against the electronic ballot boxes that were to be used in the presidential elections a few months later.

Bolsonaro's defense has argued that the case should not have included the draft of a presidential decree allegedly intended to alter the 2022 elections found in the home of former minister Anderson Torres, who spent about a month in prison for his alleged collusion and omission of functions as Security Secretary of Brasilia during the Jan. 8 riots.

The lawyers also insisted Bolsonaro had been deprived of his right to a full defense since the procedural issues he presented during the trial raising insufficiently clarified points or contradictions were not duly analyzed.

In this regard, the TSE's decision would allegedly violate the Constitution, Bolsonaro's lawyers argued. Bolsonaro also has 15 other cases pending before the TSE. Should the TSE reject the appeal, Bolsonaro can still appeal to the Supreme Federal Court (STF).