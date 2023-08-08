Canada's Alberta follows Australia and drops out as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow said the bill was estimated at C$2.7bn (US$ 2bn) - a burden “too high for the province to bear”.

The government of the Canadian province of Alberta has pulled its support for a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, due to rising costs. A joint bid was being considered by the Canadian province, centered around the cities of Edmonton and Calgary.

Last month Australia pulled out of hosting the 2026 games in Victoria due to budget blowouts.

The initial plan was to host the games over 11 days in August 2030 with competitions and events spread between Calgary and Edmonton, as well as the Tsuut'ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation.

In a statement Mr Schow suggested the “corporate sponsorship model” and “limited broadcast revenues” would have put 93% of costs on taxpayers.

He insisted the authorities wanted to be transparent about funding and demonstrating a return on investment.

“That is why we have made the decision not to continue pursuing the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.”

Alberta's provincial government said it had committed up to one million US dollars to explore the feasibility of hosting the Games - and the city of Edmonton another a similar sum.

Commonwealth Sport Canada previously said it expected to complete a feasibility study this month ahead of a decision on whether to submit a formal bid.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's office told Canada's national public broadcaster CBC the bid was finished without support from the province.

“The provincial government's decision to withdraw from Alberta's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid process effectively terminates the bid and the City of Calgary's participation,” the statement said.

The Commonwealth Games are a multi-sport tournament that take place every four years and have only ever been cancelled during World War Two.