Falklands Tussac House construction on track; residents should move in June 2024

8th Tuesday, August 2023 - 14:30 UTC

Some details of the future management of Tussac House are still pending

Construction progress for Tussac House is on track and they hope to see residents moving in June 2024 said Director of Health and Social Services Tom Bale at a meeting of the Health and Medical Services Committee.

Mr Bale said Alex McShane has taken over the responsibilities of Project Management for the construction phase.

On furniture he said, Operational Expenditure for Tussac House, has been summarized in to a paper and will be submitted to MLAs ahead of Augusts' ExCo. It will be requested that all operating funds currently aligned to Community Support, are transferred to Tussac House, as well as additional monies requested to cover operational overheads, utilities and suchlike.

This paper will be publicly available in due course.

Regarding the Fair Charging Policy Mr. Bales said, as highlighted in his previous report, this would need further consultation and direction from MLAs, however it was not currently proposed that care was charged for. However cost recovery for Rent and Service Charges were under consideration.

