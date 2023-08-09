Argentina: Milei closes campaign ahead of PASO elections

Milei argued people needed to vote for him “if we don't want to be the biggest slum in the world”

Libertarian Deputy Javier Milei closed his campaign for Sunday's Simultaneous, Open, and Mandatory Primary (PASO) presidential elections like a rock star in a packed Buenos Aires indoor 15,000-capacity Movistar Arena, capitalizing on one of Mexican singer Luis Miguel's days off at the venue.

After thanking his sister and his dogs, the charismatic leader focused on the other right-wing options, particularly Together for Change (Juntos por el Cambio - JxC), whom he dubbed the “yellow sinister” alliance and the Radical Civic Union of former President Raúl Alfonsín (now a member of JxC). However, he did not mention any plan to “dollarize” Argentina's economy should he reach the Casa Rosada.

Milei insisted the enemy was not Kirchnerism (whom he did not mention) but “the sinister yellow” and “the first populists, the radicals”, “the same ones who led to disaster in 2001 and want to do it again.” He was also critical of the “political caste” and the journalists siding with it through “envelopes” of bribe money.

He also spoke of the Argentine peso as the currency of politicians. “It cannot even be worth as excrement because it is not even good for fertilizer,” Milei said in his usual defiant tone.

Milei made no mention of his Vice-Presidential running mate Victoria Villarruel or of any of the other candidates for the other positions at stake on Sunday.

For the event, everything was arranged as if it were a rock star's performance, from the frisking of attendees to the implicit obligation to buy expensive drinks inside. Even an agency dedicated to artistic shows was hired to handle the press and guests. T-shirts with the lion used as Milei's logo were sold outside for AR$ 3.000 (US$ 5 at the unofficial exchange rate) while the slogan “Milei 2023 - The only solution” was on display.

In his speech, Milei argued that there have been no changes of government and democratic interruptions in Argentina's history, but a succession of economic failures, except for two figures that were vindicated but remained nameless, although it was understood that he meant former Presidents Carlos Menem and Mauricio Macri.

“In 2015 we had an opportunity. An outsider came to power with a very clear premise: Cambiemos. But the political class stood in the middle, the insider and the outsider. The same members of the ruling coalition opposed the changes,” Milei argued.

“Let's not allow this third historic opportunity pass us by, if we don't want to be the biggest slum in the world,” he added. “Do not stay at home, the way to change this model is by going to vote,” he went on fearing a poor turnout.

According to most polls, the only candidacy at stake on Sunday in JxC's candidacy between Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and former Security Minister Patricia Bulllrich. One of them will not advance to the Oct. 22 general elections. Milei has no competition within the Libertarian movement and Juan Grabois is not regarded as a challenge to Economy Minister Sergio Massa within Unión por la Patria.