Arthroplasty overseas service for Falklands patients with hips/knees problems

9th Wednesday, August 2023 - 03:14 UTC Full article

Director of Health and Social Services Tom Bale thanked Mr. John Woollacott, KEMH Hospital Manager, the principal lead with securing the arrangement

Spire Healthcare has been chosen by the Falkland Islands Government as the UK private provider for Arthroplasty (hips and knees). It was noted at the Health and Medical Services Committee by Director of Health and Social Services Tom Bale in his report that a paper was recently approved by ExCo, for the approach and funding, of outsourced Arthroplasty for qualifying persons, who suffer chronically, with hip and/or knee issues.

He said the final legal detail was being worked through. He added in summary, it was hoped that those who are accepted by the outsourced provider in the UK (they will conduct their own screening processes to ensure they can safely operate), would start to be called forward later this year and into next. With a sustained program also approved for years to come.

He added that he would like to thank, in particular, Mr. John Woollacott, KEMH Hospital Manager, who has been the principal lead with securing the arrangement.

He cautioned there were currently no plans to conduct such procedures in the Falklands, until such a time where the Hospital Redevelopment (Theatre Phase) had concluded but it remained an aspiration in future years.

Mr. Bale anticipated that groups of around 5 people would be travelling for Arthoplasty at one time.

Urologist and podiatrist

In related news it was announced that in August there will be visits from Consultant Urologist, John Makunde, and Consultant Psychiatrist, Fraser Gibb. In September,

Podiatrist Rodrigo Duran from Punta Arenas, will make his first visit since the pandemic. He will be in the Islands for two weeks and will have a full clinic it was noted at the Health and Medical Services Committee.