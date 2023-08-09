Despite impressive storm, Falklands' airbridge managed to take off for UK

9th Wednesday, August 2023 - 08:05 UTC Full article

After many hours battling the heavy snowfall and de-icing the aircraft, the airbridge was able to take off safely from the MPA international airport (Pic BFSAI)

The team also had to use an aircraft air-conditioning unit to blow hot air into the engine air intakes to melt down ice on the engine blades.

An impressive storm struck the southern tip of the South American continent during last weekend and at the start of this week. Three cities in the region linked by the cruise tourism industry, air transport, and other issues suffered the consequences of the battering of wind, snow storms, flying debris, and the closure of roads, ports, and airports.

In effect Punta Arenas in Chile, Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego and the Falkland Islands suffered the impact of the frigid weather, covered in snow, and howling winds, forcing to close roads, navigation and air traffic.

In Ushuaia the airport had to be closed because of the ice and wind, with an estimated 4,000 passengers unable to fly. Incoming flights were turned back to El Calafate or Puerto Madryn, and operations were expected to begin sometime Monday. In the city some streets were closed to traffic, some brief blackouts occurred and people were advised to remain at home. The snow carpet was 30 yo 40 centimeters high.

Meantime in Punta Arenas, although the airport was not completely closed, the freezing conditions of the airstrips and intense winds delayed considerably air traffic and finally was limited to small aircraft. The main companies such as Latam, Sky and JetSmart avoided Punta Arenas until a de freezing material in the airstrips had impregnated, fearing the large aircraft could skid on. Almost a thousand passengers in Punta Arenas and Santiago were stranded for hours, and a single Latam flight which reached the local airport, did not land and turned back to Puerto Montt.

But in the Falkland Islands despite the adverse weather conditions. a special dedicated team, well equipped managed to get the airbridge ready for departure. After many hours battling the heavy snowfall and de-icing the aircraft, while keeping the passengers warm, the airbridge was able to take off safely from the MPA international airport, for BFSAI personnel and the Falkland Islands community.

This was achieved with the help of MPA winter capability assets which includes aircraft de-icing vehicles, liquid airfield de-icing sprayers, airfield de-icing trailers. The team also had to use an aircraft air-conditioning unit to blow hot air into the engine air intakes to melt down ice on the engine blades.

However the good news for airbridge passengers, in Stanley did not prevent the Falklands PWD Highway Department informing of the road closure on Davis Street, the road from Airport Road and the lighthouse Cape Pembroke. PWD reports the Emergency Services are dealing with multiple incidents being caused by the high winds. There is a strong possibility that debris will blow off buildings. For that reason a temporary road closure has been enacted from the Falkland Farmers turning to the Davis Street/Bypass junction. (BFSAI/MP)