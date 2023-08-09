German economy in recession: industrial output down 1,5% in June

Germany's industrial output fell for a second consecutive month in June, figures published this week show, with a drop of 1.5% far wider than the previous month's slip of 0.1%.
The German Economy Ministry warned that high energy prices and interest rates had taken their toll, despite rising demand. The slump in output was greater than had been expected by analysts polled by finance data firm Factset, who had predicted a 0.5% decline.
Germany's traditionally strong automobile showed a significant fall of 3.5%, after production in the sector increased by 5.8% the previous month. The construction industry, at minus 2.8%, also brought down the overall result.
“The outlook for the industrial economy remains gloomy despite the rising demand because these are strongly affected by fluctuations of big orders,” the Economy Ministry said. “Given the subdued business and export expectations of companies, there is currently no sign of a noticeable recovery.”
ING analyst Carsten Brzeski said the latest data was “another illustration of the country's ongoing stagnation” adding that it could also be an omen of further bad news for gross domestic product (GDP).
“With today's numbers, the risk has increased that the flash estimate of stagnating GDP growth in the second quarter could still be revised downwards,” Brzeski said.
“The poor mood among companies indicates persistent lethargy,” said the Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe private bank's chief economist, Alexander Krüger.
As the energy crisis precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine began to bite, bringing higher inflation and interest rates, Europe's largest economy unexpectedly slid into recession in late 2022 and early 2023.
The German Bundesbank predicts that the country's economy will contract by 0.3% in 2023. On the positive side in the latest figures, pharmaceutical industry output boosted the overall result with growth of 7.9% after production fell by 13.3% in May.
The energy crisis has not yet begun. In December 2021, Germany had a gas stock for 30 months, maintaining consumption for that year.Posted 2 hours ago 0
It's August 2023. The deadline hasn't expired yet. And they also never released gas stocks again.
The energy bill has increased significantly for families and very little for companies and industries.
Depression we will see in early 2024. And even if the war is over, Russia has already warned that it will never again sell a cubic meter of gas to Europe. At least directly (lol).