UK fuel prices climbing: petrol average 146.2p per liter, 148.2p per liter or diesel

9th Wednesday, August 2023 - 07:44 UTC Full article

Prices at the pump have risen for three straight weeks as oil production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia drive up wholesale prices

UK drivers have been hit with the largest weekly rise in fuel prices in more than a year as the Energy Secretary claimed households are being overcharged. Prices at the pump have risen for three straight weeks as oil production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia drive up wholesale prices.

Figures published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show UK forecourts charged an average of 146.2p per liter for petrol and 148.2p per liter for diesel on Monday.

Analysis by the PA news agency found this represents the largest weekly increase in petrol prices since June last year at 2.1p per liter.

There was a largely uninterrupted fall in average petrol prices from late October 2022 until late June, when prices began to rise.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps claimed households are “not getting a fair deal on fuel and are being overcharged” in a letter to competition regulators.

AA pump price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The summer of cheaper petrol and diesel has fizzled out as oil producers cut production to force up the cost of oil and therefore increase road fuel prices.”