Falklands by-election 21 September 2023: Proxy, postal and proxy postal votes

10th Thursday, August 2023 - 11:23 UTC Full article

The closing date to apply for inclusion on the Register of Electors and to vote by means of a proxy, postal or proxy postal vote is midday Monday 21 August 2023.

The Falkland Islands Registration Officer is reminding the public that the closing date to apply for inclusion on the Register of Electors and to vote by means of a proxy, postal or proxy postal vote is midday on Monday 21 August 2023. After this time no applications will be accepted.

How do I apply to be included on the Register of Electors?

Firstly, please check if you name is included on the latest Register of Electors online by visiting the website: https://www.fig.gov.fk/reg.../elections/register-of-electors

If your name is not included, please contact the Registration Officer by calling 27271 or email registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk

If you believe that you are not going to be able to attend in person to vote on polling day (or at a mobile polling place), then you can choose one of the following options:

• Proxy vote – someone nominated by you can vote in person on your behalf

• Postal – you can vote via the local postal system (this option is not available internationally)

• Postal proxy – someone nominated by you can vote on your behalf via the local postal system (this option is also not available internationally)

Anyone who registers for a proxy, postal or postal proxy vote cannot then vote in person, unless they cancel their existing voting arrangements prior to midday on Monday 21 August 2023.

For further information or application forms, please contact the Registration Officer by calling 27271 or email registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk