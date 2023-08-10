Hitmen assassinate Presidential candidate in Ecuador

10th Thursday, August 2023 - 11:25 UTC Full article

A former journalist and assemblyman, the 59-year-old Villavicencio was said to be very close to President Lasso

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio died after being attacked by hitmen on his way out of a campaign rally in downtown Quito ahead of the upcoming Aug. 20 elections, Interior Minister Juan Zapata confirmed in the Ecuadorian capital. Other people were wounded, it was reported.

According to local media, Villavicencio, a staunch detractor of former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), had received various threats weeks ago. His murder takes place amid an escalation in violence over the past two years. Ecuador closed 2022 with 25.32 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, most of them linked to organized crime and drug trafficking. (Read also: https://en.mercopress.com/2023/07/24/mayor-of-ecuador-s-third-largest-city-shot-dead )

In addition to Villavicencio, the environmentalist Yaku Pérez, the Correista Luisa González, security expert Jan Topic, former vice-president Otto Sonnenholzner, politician Daniel Hervas, businessman Daniel Noboa and independent Bolívar Armijos have registered for the Aug. 20 presidential elections.

Imágenes que pueden herir la sensibilidad. Asesinan al candidato presidencial de Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio a 10 días de las elecciones

El candidato había denunciado a principios de agosto que recibió amenazas por parte de un narcotraficante; el presidente Lasso prometió que… pic.twitter.com/2kd01qTHQi — leo sarro press (@leosarro) August 10, 2023

“Outraged and dismayed by the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his struggle, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” President Lasso wrote on social networks before summoning a Security Cabinet meeting.

Images broadcast on social networks and local TV showed how Villlaicencio was getting into a car when the shooting began. His personal friend and campaign advisor, Carlos Figueroa, said the candidate was shot three times in the head at around 6.20 pm local time.

Revolución Ciudadana's Luisa González said the attack was “terrible news” and expressed her solidarity “to all his family and co-candidates,”

A former journalist and assemblyman, the 59-year-old Villavicencio was said to be very close to President Lasso.

“A suspect, who was wounded during the crossfire with security personnel, was apprehended and transferred badly wounded to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito. A Fire Department ambulance confirmed his death. PoliceEcuador proceeds with the removal of the body,” Ecuador's Attorney General's Office wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The agency also added that 9 people had been wounded in the attack against Villavicencio, including a Congressional candidate and two law enforcement officers.

In this scenario, the Ecuadorian government suspended all of Thursday's engagements in commemoration of the 214th anniversary of the First Cry of Independence, including a traditional civic-military ceremony, while the other seven presidential candidates halted their electoral campaigning.

Villavicencio, 59, was a former union member at state oil company Petroecuador and later worked as a journalist who denounced alleged millions in oil cntract losses, during the previous government of populist Rafael Correa.

He was elected to Ecuador's National Assembly in 2017 and remained in parliament until May 2023.

Villavicencio was one of eight candidates at the upcoming election and was supported by the Build Ecuador Movement. He was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former President Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017.

Zuquilanda said Villavicencio had received death threats in recent weeks, and he traveled with police protection. He was married and is survived by five children.

