King Charles III 50p coins begin circulating , “a piece of British history”

10th Thursday, August 2023 - 09:06 UTC Full article

The design for the tails face of the coins features Westminster Abbey and the King's official cypher, representing him being crowned as King

A batch of millions of 50p coins celebrating the coronation of King Charles III will begin circulation in UK. Featuring a design by Royal Mint coin designer Natasha Jenkins, the coins are the second 50ps to enter circulation bearing the monarch's official coin portrait.

The design for the tails face of the coins features Westminster Abbey and the King's official cypher, representing him being crowned as King. The heads side will feature the King's official portrait which was unveiled in September. It's designed by sculptor Martin Jennings and is personally approved by the King.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said: “This is a special moment for the nation, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change.

”We anticipate the coronation 50p coins will be highly sought after among coin collectors and members of the public keen to own a piece of British history.”

The coins will be available via the Post Office and UK bank branches.

The first memorial 50p entered circulation in December, marking the transition from the late Queen to the King. Earlier this year, the Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin range marking the coronation. Collectors from 89 countries purchased the coins directly from the Royal Mint.

UK coins bearing the effigy of the late Queen will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

Historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate. The Mint said this ensures a smooth transition, with minimal environmental impact and cost.