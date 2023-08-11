Bolsonaro wishes Milei good luck for PASO elections

Milei relayed Bolsonaro's message on his social media accounts

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday released a video wishing Libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei good luck for next Sunday's Simultaneous, Open, and Mandatory Primary (PASO) elections in Argentina.

“Hello Dear Javier Milei, Bolsonaro here. We have many things in common, to begin with, we want the good for our countries. I wish you good luck there in Argentina and God willing I will go to visit you as soon as possible,” said the retired Army captain in video footage posted on social platforms.

Bolsonaro added that both he and Milei stood for “family, private property, free market, freedom of expression and the legitimate right to defense.”

“We want to be great at the height of our territory and our population. Congratulations to all our Argentine brothers and sisters,” Bolsonaro also pointed out in the message Milei relayed on social networks.

The Argentine Libertarian congressman thanked Bolsonaro publicly for his support: “Thank you very much President Jair Bolsonaro for your message. Let's fight for a free Latin America. VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO,” he wrote with his campaign slogan at the end of the publication.

Milei was the only candidate to stage a campaign closing event earlier this week at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, while all other contenders canceled their plans Wednesday following the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

According to many polls, Milei is expected to be among the three most-voted candidates on Sunday.