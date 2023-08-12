Bird flu detected in dead sea lions on Tierra del Fuego shores

Argentine authorities Friday confirmed the detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 in sea lions found dead on the Tierra del Fuego shores.

“The finding was made in 7 of 21 fur seals found dead in Río Grande, in the province of Tierra del Fuego,” Argentina's National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) said in a statement after laboratory tests were returned. Samples had been sent for analysis as avian flu H5 was feared following the finding of the lifeless animals.

“To date, two previous suspicions in sea lions had been treated in the country and were negative,” Senasa also pointed out.

Given these findings, a follow-up committee for the development of control and containment tasks was created by Senasa together with the provincial government and the mayor's office of the city of Río Grande.

Senasa also said it was working with local authorities in different regions of the South American country since “the state of alert is maintained in view of the behavior of the disease and its forms of transmission and dissemination.”

“According to international experience, it has been observed that marine mammals can be susceptible to avian influenza and that, with low frequency, they can become infected,” Senasa argued. The agency also mentioned other positive cases in Peru and Chile.

Earlier this week, the Argentine government declared the nation bird-flu free. The first case of avian influenza in Argentina was confirmed on Feb. 15 in the northern province of Jujuy.