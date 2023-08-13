Peruvian prosecutor files new charges against Castillo

13th Sunday, August 2023 - 19:47 UTC Full article

Castillo's administration is believed to have encouraged the promotion of officers linked to the head of state

Peru's Public Prosecutor's Office has filed new charges against former President Pedro Castillo Terrones for the alleged crimes of abuse of authority and passive bribery, among others, it was reported in Lima during the weekend.

Chief Prosecutor Patricia Benavides filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo and former Defense Minister Walter Ayala Gonzales for a case involving promotions in the Armed Forces and the Peruvian National Police (PNP).

Former Army Chief General José Vizcarra said he was pressured to promote officers Carlos Sánchez Cahuancama and Ciro Bocanegra Loayza, who were acquaintances of Castillo's, while former Air Force (FAP) head Jorge Chaparro said he was instructed to promote Edgar Briceño Camero, Carlos Castillo, and Herber Vilca, also linked to the then head of state.

Police General Javier Gallardo would have headed an alleged scheme of illicit collections for PNP officers Manuel Rivera López and Nicasio Zapata Súclupe, Benavides also argued.

These accusations stem from a complaint filed in November 2021 by Vizcarra and Chaparro against Ayala and then Presidential Secretary Bruno Pacheco.