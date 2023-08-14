Caller tells 911 there was a bomb in Casa Rosada

Buenos Aires City and Federal Police explosives teams searched the Casa Rosada and found nothing

Argentine authorities said that a security protocol was triggered Sunday when a phone call was received at the 911 line at around 6.20 pm saying there was a bomb at Casa Rosada. According to local media, the threat stemmed from somewhere in the province of Buenos Aires.

In that scenario, a joint operation by the Bomb Squad of the Buenos Aires City Police and the Explosives Division of the Federal Police was focused on the presidency room as per the caller's instructions.

“A 'male voice' who indicated to be 'security personnel of the Casa Rosada' warned that a person approached him indicating that he had installed an explosive device 'inside the presidential room',” sources quoted by Buenos Aires media allegedly said.

President Alberto Fernández was not at Casa Rosada during the incident on the day of the Open, Simultaneous, and Mandatory Primary (PASO) presidential elections.

At the time of the call, Presidential Secretary Julio Vitobello was briefing reporters on the closing of the polls.