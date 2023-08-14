Falklands: Financial Secretary resigns; by election candidates have until 22 August for nomination papers

14th Monday, August 2023

Financial Secretary Tracey Prior has handed in her resignation but will remain in the post until the beginning of next year

The Falkland Islands Financial Secretary Tracey Prior has handed in her resignation, reports the Penguin News. Her resignation is due to personal reasons, confirmed FIG to when contacted by the paper on Wednesday. This is to enable her to spend more time with her young family, and recruitment for her role will be underway in due course said FIG Head of Communications Sally Heathman.

Tracey is committed to working with the Chief Executive, Andy Keeling to minimize the impact and ensure that there is an effective transition with her successor and will therefore remain in post until the start of 2024, after which an appropriate Acting Financial Secretary will be in place unless a successful applicant has been appointed.

By election nominations

As announced in the gazette, there is a vacancy in the elected membership of the Camp constituency of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly. The Deputy Returning Officer, Elizabeth J Dent wishes to inform potential candidates for the By-election to be held on 21 September 2023 that nomination papers can now be collected from the office of the Returning Officer, Chief Executive’s Office, Secretariat, Thatcher Drive, Stanley (telephone: 28450, e-mail: akeeling@sec.gov.fk or executiveassistant@sec.gov.fk).

The closing date for receipt of nomination papers is 4pm on Tuesday 22 August 2023 at the Secretariat, Stanley.

Communications Officer at London Office

Will Bateman has been appointed the Communications and Media Officer for the Falkland Islands Government Office in London. Will has joined FIGO after spending almost 8 years working as a Researcher for Alberto Costa, the Conservative Member of Parliament for South Leicestershire.

Two new Judges of Appeals Court

Two new Judges who will sit on the Falkland Islands Court of Appeal have been sworn in at a ceremony at Falkland House in London.

Stephen Hellman KC and Richard Whittam KC were welcomed by Falklands Representative Richard Hyslop who said, “The Court serves a hugely important function as part of the Islands’ judicial structure, and I am most grateful to the new Judges in providing their time and expertise to assist the judicial system in the Falkland Islands”.

The Court is convened in London, but measures are put in place so that those who need can join via video-link from the Falklands.

FIDC and Agriculture looking for a hydro geologist

It has been confirmed at the Falklands Legislative Assembly that discussions are underway between the Agriculture Department, Environment Department, and the Falkland Islands Development Corporation (FIDC) to attain the services of a hydro geologist to assist with the location and usage of water sources on farmland.

Agricultural Advisory Committee members raised that new residents of farms and more veteran farmers alike may find difficulty with changing water sources over time.

Katriona Durham, Head of Agriculture, said she would engage with FIDC and the Environment Department on the possibility of bringing a hydro geologist to the Islands.

A play on the Falklands' War

A new play about the Falkland’s War is being staged at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-on-Avon. The play, performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, is set in the Falklands with scenes based in Stanley and on a farm in Camp known in the play as ‘Edwin’s Farm’.

As well as the local aspect, the play includes a look at how the conflict was being reported in the UK and snippets from Margaret Thatcher’s speeches at the time. The writer, Brad Birch, visited the Falklands a few years ago to meet Islanders and to understand how to put the play together. In his blog,

Brad talks about how much he felt burdened by the weight of the story, “I felt overawed by the amount of material I’d gathered, and daunted by the task of translating this epic story into a play.”

Brad wanted to tell a different conflict story from what has been done before; a story that looks at the history from a different perspective, and so the play focuses on the Islanders and their view.

Brad concludes his blog by saying that he hopes that Islanders recognise the world of the play, “I hope to have translated what island life had felt like in that extraordinary time.” The play, Falkland Sound, will run until September 16.

Legislative Assembly session 31 August

The next session of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly will take place at the Court and ssembly Chambers, Town Hall on Thursday 31 August 2023 at 9am. Please could persons wishing to attend be seated by 8.50am.

Falklands battered by gusts of 78 knots

Gusts of up to 78 knots were recorded on Sunday when the Falklands were battered by a storm force winds. Businesses in Stanley closed their doors when concerns for public safety began to arise from the weather.

The Royal Falkland Islands Police closed some roads in Stanley including the by-pass after flying debris caused multiple incidents, and advised people to stay at home unless their journey was necessary.

The Fire and Rescue Service battled the tough conditions to secure key infrastructures and private properties over a 6 hour period.

Hockey teams to tournament in Punta Arenas

Falklands Under12 and U16 hockey teams have received their shirts from the Chandlery supermarket representatives, who sponsor the youth strips.

Falkland Islands Hockey will be taking four teams to Punta Arenas in Chile shortly where they have enjoyed plenty of success during past tours