Lula visits Lugo ahead of Peña's inauguration

15th Tuesday, August 2023 - 10:19 UTC Full article

Lugo understands everything, but cannot extend himself in prolonged answers, his doctor explained

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Monday visited former Paraguayan head of state Fernando Lugo while in Asunción for Santiago Peña's inauguration Tuesday.

Former Paraguayan Senator Jorge Querey, who is also Lugo's personal physician, said the two leftwing leaders discussed the relations between Paraguay and Brazil and insisted that they must be strengthened under Peña.

Lugo is still recovering from a brain hemorrhage from which he was treated in Buenos Aires.

Jorge Querey, who is Lugo's family doctor and also participated in the meeting between the two figures, said after the visit that Lula and Lugo also talked about their ideas on the international situation of the region.

“I see Lula with a very important strength and he intends the relationship with Paraguay to be constructive,” said Querey, who acted as a spokesperson for the encounter. Querey also explained that Lula was particularly interested in fighting hunger and poverty in both countries.

Querey explained that Lugo understands everything, but cannot extend himself in prolonged answers. “He no longer uses a walker, only a cane,” he also said.

Also arriving in Asunción Monday were Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, his father and former President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera as well as the two-time former leader Julio María Sanguinetti. The Uruguayan delegation was welcomed by Paraguay's Deputy Foreign Minister Raúl Silvero and Asunción Mayor Óscar Rodríguez.

Other guests of honor attending Peña's inauguration are Presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Luis Arce Catacora of Bolivia; Gabriel Boric Font of Chile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and King Felipe VI of Spain, together with Vice Presidents of Taiwan, William Lai Ching-Te; El Salvador, Felix Ulloa; and of Ecuador, Alfredo Borrero Vega.