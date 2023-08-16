Bi-oceanic project linking Brazil with the Pacific and crossing Paraguay is rapidly advancing

The Bi-oceanic Route bridge between Carmelo Peralta in Paraguay and Porto Murtinho in Brazil, linking Brazilian ports with Chile is rapidly advancing

A key project to connect the ports of the Brazilian Atlantic with those of the Chilean Pacific, crossing Paraguayan territory is rapidly advancing.

The Bi-oceanic Route bridge between Carmelo Peralta in Paraguay and Porto Murtinho in Brazil, a key project linking Brazilian ports with Chile has managed an overall progress of 32%. Paraguayan Minister of Public Works, Rodolfo Segovia, confirmed the information during his visit to the construction site the day prior to the change of government..

Progress is well underway on both sides of the Paraguay River, and the near completion of the primary piles and pylons on the Paraguayan side is clearly visible. Likewise, there are significant advancements on the Brazilian side.

Minister Segovia emphasized that precast beams are currently in production at the Pretec SA factory in Capiatá. These beams will soon be transported to the construction site, contributing to the bridge’s swift development.

The PYBRA Consortium holds the responsibility for executing this ambitious regional integration project, which stands as a pivotal element of the Bi-oceanic Route. This route will facilitate the connection between ports situated in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, fostering the growth and progress of multiple countries in South America.