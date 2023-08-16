Falklands Regional Student competition 2023

Winners from the Regional Student Competition 2022 in the Falkland Islands.

The Falkland Islands Government and the British Embassies in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay are inviting university students to participate in the Regional Student Competition 2023 in the Falklands.

The Regional Student Competition offers winners the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all the costs covered. To participate, contestants should send a one-minute video answering the question: “Why would I like to meet my neighbors from the Falkland Islands?” in English.

Winners will experience first-hand the life in the Falkland Islands. The ideal winner should be active in social media and willing to share their experience about the Falkland Islands through these channels.

The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread the knowledge about the Falkland Island and its people.

