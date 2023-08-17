Macri, in Montevideo, says Argentine gov't “irresponsible”

17th Thursday, August 2023 - 10:15 UTC Full article

Macri referred to Uruguay's Luis Lacalle Pou as a “great president.” Photo: Dante Fernández / FocoUy

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri said Wednesday in Montevideo that his country's current government was “irresponsible” in light of the recent devaluation and the rampant inflation that ensued.

Macri made those remarks during the presentation of his autobiography “Para qué” (What for).

“Argentina finally entered what it had been waiting for, which is a change of era, leaving behind crazy, harmful, destructive ideas, but unfortunately in Argentina these last 20 years they were very much in force,” Macri said.

“Unfortunately they only caused poverty, exclusion, violence, but it is ending, this irresponsible government we have is ending, in an end with great economic and social chaos,” he added.

“Political correctness is bullshit,” he also pointed out during his review of current affairs after the Open, Mandatory, and Simultaneous Primary (PASO) elections last Sunday.

In his speech at Montevideo's Centro de Estudios para el Desarrollo (CED), Macri highlighted that “two-thirds of Argentines embraced on Sunday healthier ideas than those of Kirchnerism.”

“We have to fight against something that has infected society, which is what is called politically correct. I think it is bullshit,” Macri said.

“Everything that is said to be politically correct is always screwing those who expect something from you because the right thing to do is the right thing, which many times is not convenient for you at that moment,” he added.

Regarding the Oct. 22 elections, Macri insisted that “what is coming is a discussion on how the change is going to be made” after dreaming “of this end of populism several times.”

Macri also highlighted the difference between his political force's candidate Patricia Bullrich, who “is experience and enthusiasm” as opposed to Libertarian Congressman Javier Milei, who “is only enthusiasm.”

“If Argentina is within the law, that makes us predictable. There we will generate a growth with which we will help you, not by sending you our talent and our businessmen, but by dragging the whole region to much healthier things. Hopefully, we wish to see Argentina as a powerhouse again, which in the end is the best for its neighbors,” Macri stressed.

Macri also referred to Uruguay's Luis Lacalle Pou as a “great president” and hoped Argentina's future government “will resume perfect relations and we will work together.”