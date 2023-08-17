Minister for the Americas Rutley represented UK at the inauguration of Paraguayan president Santiago Peña

Minister Rutley with Paraguayan president Peña at the presidential palace in Asunción

UK's Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Americas and Caribbean, David Rutley returned to Paraguay on Tuesday to attend the ceremony of the presidential inauguration of President Santiago Peña – a significant milestone in the democratic history of Paraguay.

As a testament to the close and friendly relations between the United Kingdom and Paraguay, the Minister’s presence at the inauguration symbolizes the UK government’s continued commitment to strengthening relationships with countries in Latin America.

Minister Rutley’s attendance at the inauguration not only displays the UK’s support for Paraguay’s democratic process but also signifies the importance of collaboration and partnership in addressing global challenges.

Americas Minister David Rutley said: “It is an honor and privilege to make my second visit to Paraguay this year and represent the UK on this historic occasion.

”Democracy is the foundation of prosperity and I wish President Peña and the Paraguayan people every success in the years ahead.

“The UK and Paraguay have been friends and allies for the past 170 years and you can count on our support in meeting the challenges and opportunities ahead”.

Minister Rutley also met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano.

Paraguay presents immense potential for increased collaboration with the United Kingdom. Minister Rutley’s visit aims to strengthen the existing ties between the two nations and underscores the UK’s commitment to engaging with nations in the region, building bridges, and fostering diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and shared values.

In March of this year, Minister Rutley visited the country for the first time in the framework of the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Paraguay and the United Kingdom, where he had the opportunity to meet then candidate for President of Paraguay. Among the priorities of his visit were climate change, business, energy and education. Minister Rutley also participated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to increase bilateral exchange.