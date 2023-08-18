Falklands teams begin Punta Arenas Hockey on Ice Winter Cup Classic on Saturday

Falklands U12 and U16 players and staff before leaving for Punta Arenas

This weekend, (Saturday, Sunday), all of the Falkland Islands teams competing at the Hockey Winter Cup Classic in Punta Arenas will be playing as the matches are officially commencing.

Falklands teams since arriving in Punta Arenas last week have been working on two hockey sessions per day with additional skating practice, since there is no ice ring in the Islands.

Jo Turner reporting for Penguin News said training started at 0900 and finished at 2300 each day, which means it has been grueling days, not only for the players but for coaches and helpers too.

“Those that have played ice hockey before have been quick to refresh those skills and build on them. There are a number players who have never played on ice and they have been working incredibly hard to master new techniques. The improvement all round has been incredible, as it is every time we transition to ice,” said Jo.

She added, “It’s been a pleasure to renew old hockey friendships within the region and we have welcomed some players from local Punta teams to our training prior to their departure to Miami where they will play for Chile in the LATAM cup.”

The four organizations participating are the Falklands Hockey Association, and Punta Arenas Warriors, Aonikenk and Kotaix hockey clubs.

From Stanley, Marcus Morrison said he will be providing live coverage on FIRS of some of the matches. ”We will provide more details on that nearer the time. Some matches might be live streamed on Facebook but there is very limited filming area that is not behind the safety nets”.

Falklands Sports Council and Falklands Hockey Association have thanked all the sponsors who make it possible to get the team of 33 plus management to Punta Arenas for this training and competition opportunity.

