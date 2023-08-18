Lula and Pepe to help Cuba open up

Mujica and Brazil's president are old-time friends

Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica is planning a trip to Havanna together with Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to persuade the Cuban government of Miguel Díaz-Canel to pursue the path of greater openness regarding foreign relations and economy, it was reported Thursday in Montevideo.

According to the weekly Búsqueda, Lula is “very concerned” about the situation the island is going through and the supply problems to which a large part of the inhabitants are subjected. The outlet also said Lula invited Mujica, with whom he maintains a very close relationship, to travel together before the end of the year.

The Brazilian president is also worried about protests by Cuban citizens in recent years against what they consider to be restrictions on their freedoms.

Búsqueda said the trip has already been agreed upon between both leftwing leaders and that authorities in Brazil and Uruguay were aware of these plans.

Mujica and Lula intend to meet with Cuban officials and representatives of civil society to offer them help and international support in promoting greater openness.

The initiative is said to have been welcome in diplomatic circles.

Lula, who took office as president of Brazil for the third time on Jan. 1, resumed ties with Cuba and Venezuela, which had been severed under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.