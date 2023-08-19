Bird flu emergency suspended in Uruguay

The sanitary emergency had been imposed due to the appearance of a case of influenza in a black-necked swan in Rocha

Uruguayan authorities Friday announced that the sanitary emergency decreed on Feb. 15 would be lifted for 60 days. Hence, the traditional Expo Prado fair starting in Montevideo on Sept. 8 will feature a poultry show, it was reported.

However, the General Directorate of Livestock Services of the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fishing (MGAP) insisted producers need to comply with sanitary measures such as placing mats at the entrance of sheds, in the case of exhibitions, fairs, and auctions, where there are concentrations of birds. At the same time, washing and disinfection must be carried out before and at the end of each event.

The MGAP also announced that the birds must have a dose of vaccine against avian influenza, which must be applied 14 days before the event. The agency would be supplying the drugs through a licensed issuing the sanitary certificates.

In addition, records must be kept of the entry and exit of birds at the exhibition or auction, detailing their origin and destination. The Ministry warned that failure to comply with these provisions will entail penalties.

The MGAP's Animal Health Division started the delivery of kits for the “Avian Influenza Vaccination Monitoring Plan” to be carried out by veterinarians in more than 180 establishments.

