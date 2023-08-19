Falklands' delegation to Uruguay's Prado agriculture trade show

This the 118th Prado Show and is International (plus Mercosur countries).

The Falkland Islands delegation for this year’s Prado agricultural trade show in Uruguay show are all set to attend.

Representatives from the Falklands farming community alongside Government officials will fly out at the beginning of September to arrive in Uruguay for the start of the 10 day exhibition.

The primary objectives for the Falklands attendance is to retain the established links with Uruguayan farmers, promote the sharing of knowledge between farmers in the two countries, and to provide opportunities for new business links.

The FIG funded delegation is as follows: Amy Gilding, Katrina Durham, Kursha Lloyd, Louise Pole-Evans, Dani Gordon, Susie Hansen, Martha Molkenbuhr, Erica Bernsten plus Sasha Williams from FITB, Daniella Gordon Assistant FIG PR and Katy Ross, a PhD student. There might be more interested parties travelling to Montevideo, but they will have to appeal to their own wallets.

