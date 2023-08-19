Javier Milei plans to give a “prominent role” to Mauricio Macri in his future government

Macri has approached the libertarian candidate, who often voices discontent with the political class, seeing them all, including the former President, as part of the same “caste.”

The libertarian Javier Milei, the most voted presidential candidate in the last Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections in Argentina, with about 30.90% of the votes, ratified that he maintains a strong dialogue with former President Mauricio Macri. So much so that he plans to offer him “a prominent role” if he were elected as the next national president, as he expressed in radio statements this week.

“If I am president, Macri would have an outstanding role as Argentina's representative. He would be a figure above the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others... a representative of the country, I do not know how to define it, the figure would have to be created, but I think he is someone who can open markets”, Milei stated in an interview with Radio Mitre.

Since last Sunday's surprising result of the primary elections, Mauricio Macri has shown a rapprochement with the libertarian candidate who has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the political class and his perception that all of them -including Macri- belong to the same “caste.”

Within the framework of his recent conversations with the former president of the nation, economist Javier Milei shared revealing details about the varied topics they discussed. However, he highlighted with astonishment a gesture on the part of Mauricio Macri that captured his attention. “We explored various topics. However, I was pleasantly impressed by the fact that he was not only interested in economic issues, but also showed a human side that I did not expect, given our relationship”, said the prominent leader of the libertarian current during the interview.

In reference to the recent conference held in virtual format last Friday with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Milei assured that the exchange was characterized by its affable tone and left both parties in a state of understanding propitious for future meetings. “We agreed that they will provide us with their working papers. This constitutes the first meeting among many, and begins a phase of interaction between technical teams,” he explained concisely and clearly.

“No chance”

After the news that Macri could be a “representative” of Milei if he becomes President, a collaborator of the former President was blunt: ”There is no possibility that Mauricio would accept that proposal or that he would support him (Milei)“, said to Infobae Fernando de Andreis, one of the main collaborators of the former President.



Former Secretary General of the Presidency of the Cambiemos government, De Andreis affirmed that in Macri's environment ”they do not take seriously“ the proposal of the libertarian leader and highlighted: ”There is no doubt about who Mauricio supports, which is Patricia Bullrich and the candidates of Juntos por el Cambio“. ”We are surprised that some people play the game of wanting to appropriate Mauricio”, he added, pointing at Milei.