Brazilian entrepreneurs seek opportunities through BRICS

21st Monday, August 2023 - 09:58 UTC Full article

Some 30 industrialists from South America's largest country are attending this week's Cebric's Encounter, a gathering of businesspeople parallel to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg until Wednesday, Agência Brasil reported.

China is one of Brazil's main partners, but now another focus for Brazilian businesspeople is to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the other three countries, especially India, the Agency also explained.

“India is expected to show very vigorous economic development and growth over the next few years. It would be very interesting if we could share in this growth and have greater scope not only for trade but also for mutual investment. We already have many industries located in India and, certainly, with this new level of economic growth, many opportunities should arise,” said the president-elect of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Ricardo Alban, in an interview with Agência Brasil.

Alban is leading a group of businesspeople to South Africa. According to him, there are also opportunities to be explored in Russia and South Africa. “With Russia, we have a lot of synergy when we talk about agribusiness, in the area of fertilizers. We need to interact a bit more to develop new technologies in this area of fertilizers. Regarding South Africa, there is a long road to economic development. It's a gateway, which will serve as a basis for this new moment, which we are talking about in Brazil, of neo-industrialization, the industry of tomorrow.”

According to the CNI president, Brazil needs to be at the forefront of the green economy. “At this time, when we are all talking about neo-industrialization, we have to take advantage of this new demand from the world. The world is going to look for a green economy and, within this green economy, the world is going to demand sustainably manufactured products. We can become a country that exports sustainable energy commodities. We need to decarbonize our industries and make them sustainable so that we can take the lead in the placement of effectively green manufactured products.”

Alban underlined that dialogue and interaction with BRICS were fundamental since these countries account for 42% of the world's population (3.2 billion) and 25% of the world's GDP (US$ 25.8 trillion). In addition, these countries have abundant natural resources, with large reserves of products such as oil, natural gas, iron ore, and water, as well as millions of hectares of arable land. Source: Agência Brasil)