Exclusive images from Uruguay's heroic cruise ship rescue revealed

21st Monday, August 2023

Almost two years after the documentary “Greg Mortimer: In Search of a Land of Solidarity” (Greg Mortimer: En busca de una tierra solidaria in Spanish) was premiered in cinemas, the former Health Minister of Uruguay, Daniel Salinas, shared some new pictures from the time when the country helped people on a cruise ship stuck due to COVID-19. He posted these pictures on his X account (which used to be called Twitter).

Salinas wrote, “Thanks to all the brave people who made a big mission possible. Here are some new pictures.” He put up nine pictures that showed what happened. He also got a message from the current Health Undersecretary, José Luis Satdjian, with a different picture of them and a former Foreign Minister, Ernesto Talvi.

Respeto y agradecimiento para todos los que con valor y decisión hicieron posible una misión sin precedentes. Comparto algunas fotos inéditas. pic.twitter.com/svFet325Vr — Daniel Salinas (@DrDanielSalinas) August 20, 2023

The documentary, directed by Federico Lemos, tells the story of how Uruguay helped the passengers and crew on the cruise ship when many of them got sick with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

In the end, Uruguay made sure the passengers could go back home safely, mostly to Australia, by setting up health measures.

The movie has interviews with Salinas, Talvi, the doctor who took care of the sick people on the cruise, the passengers, and the current Health Minister, Karina Rando, who played a big part in the mission.