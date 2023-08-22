Burnt out shell of an old Ferrari from the fifties sold at US$ 2 million

22nd Tuesday, August 2023 - 07:46 UTC

The 1954 car is a 500 Mondial Spider Series I - one of 13 ever made, with a body produced by designer Pinin Farina.

The burnt-out shell of an old Ferrari racing car from the late fifties has sold at auction in the US for nearly $2m (£1.5m), reports BBC. It caught fire during a race in the 1960s and was not touched for decades.

It was driven by Franco Cortese, Ferrari's first racing driver. Analysts say the new buyer may want to restore it so it can race again.

In 1954, Cortese drove the Mondial to a 14th overall finish at the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile (1,600km) race through Italy.

Over the years, the Mondial crashed numerous times and suffered fire damage.

In 1978, it was bought by a US collector who preserved it in its damaged condition.

In 2004 the car was discovered - alongside 19 other Ferraris - when a hurricane blew the roof off a barn where they were kept in Florida.

Auctioneer RM Sotheby's says the vehicle will require “a comprehensive restoration to return the car to the condition of its glory days”, but the process promises to be ”very rewarding