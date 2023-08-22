Ecuador voted to ban mining and oil drilling in an Amazon national park

The Ecuadorian electorate voted on Sunday against oil drilling, according to results of an election-day referendum published early Monday. Voters were asked whether to ban mining in the highlands and further oil drilling in Yasuni National Park in the Amazon.

With over 90% of the ballots counted, some six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 44, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world's most bio-diverse regions.

The referendum asked voters if they agreed with stopping all oil exploration in the area, and the “Yes” vote won by 59%, according to Ecuador's electoral body.

“Today Ecuador takes a giant step to protect life, biodiversity, and indigenous people,” the country's two main indigenous organizations, Confeniae and Conaie, posted on social media.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also hailed the “historic referendum.”

The referendum took place alongside the presidential election, which will be decided in a runoff between 'correista' candidate Luisa González and conservative contender Daniel Noboa, who has the support of the business sector..

Ecuador is currently grappling with political instability after the assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio and a clash between the Executive and the one chamber Assembly which forced a snap election.

In 1989, Yasuni was designated a world biosphere reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO. Covering an expanse of over 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres), it boasts 610 species of birds, 139 species of amphibians, and 121 species of reptiles.

At least three species are endemic. The reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri, who choose to live isolated from the modern world.

The outcome represents a significant blow to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who advocated for oil drilling emphasizing “its pivotal role for the country's economy.”

Lasso has estimated a loss of some US$16 billion over the next 20 years if drilling is halted. As a result of the vote, state oil company Petroecuador will be required to dismantle its operations in the coming months.