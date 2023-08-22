Milei dating CFK impersonator ahead of presidential elections

An impersonator of CFK might become Argentina's new First Lady

Libertarian Congressman and presidential candidate Javier Milei are dating comedian and impersonator, Fátima Florez, it was reported in Buenos Aires as the winner of the Aug. 13 Mandatory, Simultaneous and Open Primary (PASO) came under heavy criticism for his almost perennial singleness and his devotion to his sister and dogs.

Milei and Flórez met in December 2022 during a joint appearance at an iconic TV show where guests have lunch with host Mirtha Legrand.

Milei and Flórez have been dating for 45 days, according to local media. During his victory speech, Milei thanked “la 540,” an encrypted way agreed upon between the two of them. The code was allegedly created by Fátima, in reference to three times a 180-degree change.

Florez gained notoriety for her impersonations of former President and current Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) and of Congresswoman and former Governor of Buenos Aires María Eugenia Vidal.

Among the main two “suspects” of playing Cupid are Florez's press agent Alejandro Veroutis and Uruguayan actor Carlos Perciavalle, who already published a video saying “I give you all my blessings”.

“It's very nice to have found each other, we do each other a lot of good. Time flies when we are together. It is very recent, we have a spiritual connection of another dimension. He is a gentleman, super affectionate, he is really an excellent human being, besides being very intelligent,” Flórez was quoted as saying.

“Yes, we are getting to know each other. The first time we met was on Mirtha Legrand's show. We are very happy,” Milei would have admitted according to local press reports.

“You didn't tell me, what a jerk,” Vice Presidential candidate Victoria Villarruel said she told her running mate on the telephone when she read the news. “Didn't you see me happy?”, she said Milei replied.