Falklands further education students celebrate results: 97% pass rates

23rd Wednesday, August 2023 - 08:18 UTC Full article

Falkland Islands Community School, the heart of the Islands' education system, which has helped create generations of professionals and skilled manpower

Director of Education, Sarah Stannard, “We’re very pleased for all of our students that they have passed their courses and there have been some excellent results”

On Thursday 17 August, 18 Falkland Islands students who have been studying in further education for A levels and other Level 3 qualifications received their results. The Education Department is delighted to confirm that there was a 97% pass rate across 19 different subjects.

Twelve students sat A level exams this year, with two thirds of the A Level grades being between A to C. The most popular A level subjects among the students was, Geography and Chemistry, with 5 students choosing to take those subjects as A levels.

Five students took and passed Level 3 Applied General qualifications and there were some excellent results including Distinction and Merit grades. Subjects studied included Digital Media, Uniformed Services and Professional Cookery.

This year saw the first Falkland Islander complete and pass a T– level, this is a new career focused qualification being introduced in England that is equivalent to 3 A levels. T– levels include a significant element of work experience and stretching exams, the intention is that they will gradually replace Applied General qualifications in many career areas.

Four students have chosen to attend university next, while others are taking a gap year, considering apprenticeships or starting work. Taking a gap year between A levels and university seems to be more common as this year six young people who chose to have a gap year during 2023 are planning on starting university.

Director of Education, Sarah Stannard said: “We’re very pleased for all of our students that they have passed their courses and that there have been some excellent results. To study at Level 3 is a challenge for every student and for the vast majority of Falkland Island students they have the extra pressure of having to adapt to living away from home. It is a credit to all of our students that they have studied hard and achieved their qualifications, and they will now be able to take their next step into higher education or employment with confidence in their own abilities.”