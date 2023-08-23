Falklands Government reminds nomination protocols for Medal and Honors

OBE and MBE are awarded by the Sovereign and recipients can choose to be presented their award in the UK by a member of the Royal Family, or in the Falkland Islands by the Governor.

The Falkland Islands Government is reminding the public of the specific protocols that are in place when nominating someone for a medal or honor.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded to people for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area. Nominations can be made by completing an online application form at this site.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This is awarded to people for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others. Nominations can be made by completing an online application form at this site.



King’s Coronation Medals

This is to award people who have worked for 5 years in public service, including the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services, or to those who served at the Coronation ceremony in London, regardless of length of service. Awardees must have been in post on the date of the Coronation and have completed service as specified. Lists of those qualifying people in service are submitted by Government Heads of Departments to the Director of Emergency Services and Islands Security, where the nominations are verified then sent to Government House for submission to Buckingham Palace. King’s Coronation Medals are awarded by HE the Governor.

The King’s Certificate and Badge of Honor

Previously known as the Queen’s Certificate and Badge of Honor, this is to recognize persons having connections with the Falkland Islands who have, by their loyalty and meritorious conduct, provided services of exceptional benefit to the people of the Falkland Islands, outside of their normal employment.

The King’s Certificate and its accompanying Badge of Honor will be awarded by HE the Governor acting on the advice of Executive Council, and the number of recipients will normally be restricted to three a year. Nomination forms are available on request from Gilbert House.

Long Service Medals and Awards

The Falkland Islands Defense Force, Police, Prison Service and Fire Service also issue long service medals and awards which is an in-house process, and separate to the criteria above, with the process being individual for each service.