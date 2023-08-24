Chilean ambassador before the UK sacked

“She exceeded competences, and this was the main reason taken into account in accepting Ambassador Ms Herrera resignation,” according to foreign minister Alberto Van Klaveren.

The Chilean ambassador before the UK government Susana Herrera has resigned (removed), the Foreign Ministry announced. The Chargé d'Affaires is taking over in the meantime. Apparently, the ambassador did not adjust to regular proceedings, but the work atmosphere at the embassy in London was not the best.

The ambassador allegedly addressed directly the regional government of BioBio with a project to raise funds for a lumber and woods market, ignoring ambassadorial 'normal channels and instructions for such initiatives'.

But apparently that was not the only reason according to the minister's statements before the Lower House Foreign Affairs Relations Commission.

Minister Van Klaveren mentioned the 'labor climate' at the London embassy, and which triggered several staff complaints and led to the launching of an administrative investigation.

Likewise since Van Klaveren was appointed to the job, following the demise of the previous minister, Antonia Urrejola, only once he was able to contact and talk with ambassador Herrera, last April.

Asked at the Commission if Chilean president Gabriel Boric was aware of the situation at the embassy in London, the foreign relations minister said, “the president was informed of the functioning problems at the embassy”.