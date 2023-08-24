Reception for Falklands athletes and shearers in a great year of achievements

The Falklands athletes team at Guernsey. Photo: Penguin News

The Falkland Islands National Sports Council is reminding that on the evening of Friday 25 August, members of the Legislative Assembly are hosting a public reception for Falklands athletes and shearers.

Athletes competed in the Small Islands Games, played at Guernsey and Falklands shearers team participated at the Golden Shears World Shearing and Wool handling Championship hosted by Scotland Royal Highland Show last June.

A great opportunity for acknowledging a fantastic year of sporting achievement. All are welcome, read the Legislative Assembly invitation, extensive to Islands Games Competitors, Falklands shearers, sponsors, families and the public.

The reception celebrating the participants will take place at the Falkland Islands Defense Force Hall from 18:00 to 20:00 hours. (Dress code, smart casual)