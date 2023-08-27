Former Bolsonaro aide isolated pending ongoing investigations

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes Friday issued a resolution banning Lieutenant-Colonel Cid is currently under arrest for his alleged involvement in the forging of a Covid-19 vaccination card in the name of Bolsonarofrom having any contact with former President Jair Bolsonaro and former First Lady Michelle in addition to his own wife Gabriela, it was reported in Brasilia.

Cid, a former aide of Bolsonaro's, is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a scheme to bring into the South American country expensive jewelry given to the presidential couple by foreign governments, which should be added to the treasury's coffers and not to the wealth of officials, it was explained. Cid is said to have tried to sell a Rolex watch received by Bolsonaro on an official trip.

Moreover, the military officer may no longer confer with those targetted by the probes into the Jan. 8 riots in the Brazilian capital against the headquarters of the three branches of government.

Cid is currently under arrest since May 3 at the Brasília Army Police Battalion for reportedly tampering with the Unified Health System (SUS) in order to issue a Covid-19 vaccination card in the name of Bolsonaro.

De Moraes based his decision Friday on a Federal Police (PF) document citing conversations found in Cid's cell phone, which deal with the alleged encouragement of anti-democratic acts against the result of the 2022 presidential elections.

Cid has already given evidence to the PF about an alleged visit by convicted hacker Walter Delgatti last year to then-president Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace.